Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Releases Earnings Results

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.02. 1,095,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,819. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 125,041 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.