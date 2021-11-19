Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading Down 4.5%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $102.70 and last traded at $103.06. 18,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,667,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

