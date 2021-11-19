Diageo’s (DEO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.50.

DEO opened at $209.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.45. Diageo has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $210.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,423,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

