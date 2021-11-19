Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGE. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,888.75 ($50.81).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,892.50 ($50.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,600.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,499.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.77 billion and a PE ratio of 34.33.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders purchased 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536 in the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

