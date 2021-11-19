dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.37 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $17.37 million and $935,203.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00223131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00089630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,944,909 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.