Dfyn Network Trading 24.9% Lower This Week (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $22.82 million and $2.55 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00092390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,421.73 or 1.00920061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.39 or 0.07101739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 40,750,569 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

