Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €14.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of FRA PBB opened at €10.50 ($12.35) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.54. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($18.19).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

