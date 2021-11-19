Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €14.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Shares of FRA PBB opened at €10.50 ($12.35) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.54. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.