Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS DHRPY opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $6.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.
About Deutsche EuroShop
