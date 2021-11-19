Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS DHRPY opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $6.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

