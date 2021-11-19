Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. AlphaValue raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $8.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.03.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.