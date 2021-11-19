Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $86.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.64% from the stock’s current price.
KSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.
Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 51.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
