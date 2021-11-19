Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $86.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.64% from the stock’s current price.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.95. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 51.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

