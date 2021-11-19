Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the October 14th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSWL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 5,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,168. Deswell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deswell Industries during the second quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deswell Industries during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deswell Industries by 66.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

