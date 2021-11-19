Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Despegar.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.07% of Despegar.com worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

