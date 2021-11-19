DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.870-$2.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.29 billion.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.85.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

