Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. Denny’s reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 440%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Denny’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,143,000 after acquiring an additional 79,575 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Denny’s by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,718,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

DENN stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $944.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.69.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

