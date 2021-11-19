Denali Advisors LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,560. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.