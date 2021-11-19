Denali Advisors LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of GAMCO Investors worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors in the second quarter valued at about $5,513,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,697 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. 32.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GBL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $751.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.57.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 96.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from GAMCO Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.61%.

In related news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $54,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.