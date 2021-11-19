Denali Advisors LLC Sells 21,338 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,338 shares during the period. Employers comprises 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Employers worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Employers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Employers by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Employers by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Employers by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Employers stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.62. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.04.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 22.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

