Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Warrior Met Coal comprises 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 133,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.58. 907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $28.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

HCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

