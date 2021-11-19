Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE ARI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

