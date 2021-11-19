Denali Advisors LLC Buys 14,123 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,223 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Customers Bancorp makes up 1.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $1,148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,103,092 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CUBI traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.96. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,724. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

