Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.33. 119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,356. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.70. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $195.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

