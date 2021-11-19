Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.73. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $35.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLA. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

