DeFiner (FIN) Market Cap Hits $7.75 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and $235,946.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

