Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.63.

Deere & Company stock traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.29. 31,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,179. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.61.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

