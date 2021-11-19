Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

DBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ DBTX opened at $7.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Reid bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBTX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.