Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $105,166.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.93 or 0.00226701 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00090596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

