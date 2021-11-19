Decentralized Machine Learning Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,335.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 107.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $655,981.95 and $7,335.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 131.8% higher against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00222941 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

