Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Shares Up 6.8%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) shares shot up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $13.58. 93,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,152,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCRC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III by 997.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

