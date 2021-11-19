David Zapolsky Sells 139 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,696.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,398.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,395.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

