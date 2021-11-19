Datum (DAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,685.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Datum coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $744,298.72 and approximately $19,685.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00223413 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00089718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars.

