Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.35.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $190.60 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,361.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $251,683.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,272,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $33,802,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,937,569 shares of company stock worth $466,890,704 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

