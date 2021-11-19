Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the October 14th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS DIFTY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. 6,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,615. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

