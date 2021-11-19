DA Davidson Comments on Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $12.52 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.