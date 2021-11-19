DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $93.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.