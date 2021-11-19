CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $90.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CONE. Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.09.

Shares of CONE opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 217.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.03. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 81,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,958,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

