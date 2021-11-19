Cypress Capital Group Sells 2,351 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,464 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in HP were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank boosted its position in HP by 1.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in HP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,805 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 80.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in HP by 32.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

