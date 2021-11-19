Cypress Capital Group Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $81.04 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.