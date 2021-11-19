Cypress Capital Group Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

NYSE MCK opened at $225.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.34 and its 200 day moving average is $200.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $168.88 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,450 shares of company stock worth $13,983,640. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

