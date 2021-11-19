Cypress Capital Group Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after buying an additional 435,323 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $1,009,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 88,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $49.33 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 50.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.