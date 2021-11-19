Cypress Capital Group Has $842,000 Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 75,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $125.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.49. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $121.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

