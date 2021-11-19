Cypress Capital Group Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $241.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.06 and its 200 day moving average is $220.30. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $242.40.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $126,118.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $651,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,317,488.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,839 shares of company stock worth $9,114,519 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

