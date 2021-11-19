Cypress Capital Group Acquires 411 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Moderna were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

MRNA opened at $251.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.63 and its 200 day moving average is $298.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $3,524,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,139,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,310,910.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,712,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,250 shares of company stock worth $145,316,665. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

