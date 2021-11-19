CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

CYBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.05.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.81 million and a PE ratio of -5.47. CYBIN INC. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth about $11,036,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth about $1,646,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth about $463,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

