CVA Family Office LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $403.29 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $402.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

