CVA Family Office LLC Has $424,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

