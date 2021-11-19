CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,380 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.35 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $82.74 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

