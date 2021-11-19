CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

CURO opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $790.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.77.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $437,181.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,460.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 213,001 shares of company stock worth $3,728,120 over the last three months. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CURO Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 73,304 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CURO Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

