Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the October 14th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cuentas in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cuentas in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cuentas in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cuentas in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cuentas stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,052. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84. Cuentas has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 1,364.05% and a negative return on equity of 111.16%.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

