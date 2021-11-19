Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 59,802 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,802 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

RRD stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.62.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

