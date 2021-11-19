Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after purchasing an additional 590,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,374,000 after purchasing an additional 234,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,582,000 after purchasing an additional 411,318 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of AIRC opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.35.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

